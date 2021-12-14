Carlow family in the running to be named Ireland’s most Christmassy home

A Carlow family need your votes as they bid to be crowned Ireland’s Most Christmassy home.

Christina and Philip Walker from Tinryland have been shortlisted for the public vote in the Energia contest.

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday the 19th of December, and the winners will be announced on Monday next.

To support the local family you can text HOME6 to 51500.

The winner will receive €6,000 for the charity of their choice, while the second and third place runners up will receive €4,000 and €2,000 respectively.

Energia will also gift each of the finalists a €500 Smart Home Store voucher.