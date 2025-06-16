Carlow’s faring better than Kilkenny in terms of recycling electrical waste.

Last year about 11.6kg of household e-waste was recycled per person in Carlow, surpassing the 9.5kg national average to make it the best county for recycling while Kilkenny’s figure was 8.8kg.

That’s according to the latest Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Ireland annual report.

The organisation’s CEO Leo Donovan is calling for a national leap forward in “e-waste intelligence” as Ireland’s consumption of electronics balloons, noting; “A record 93million electrical item were bought last year, every device contains valuable materials we need to recover when obsolete”.

He adds; We’re urging householders to stop hoarding or binning old electricals and instead bring them to the nearest recycling point or retail outlet where they could be recycled for free”.

Check your local drop off point here.

