Carlow farmer says dog owners need to be more responsible after another attack on his sheep

A Carlow farmer says he doesn’t know how he’s going to protect his sheep from further attacks.

On Thursday last, a dog or dogs got into Ken Rothwell’s field in Clonegal and, while none were killed, some sheep were left with bad cuts and dislocations.

Another was later found seven fields away.

Last year another attack on his flock saw 11 lambs and one ewe killed.

Speaking to KCLR, Ken is appealling for dog owners to keep them under control:

“I mean, what do I have to do to ask people to keep in their dogs? Every time you listen to the radio they’re saying it’s lambing season and people should be responsible for their dogs.

“I cannot understand how people are letting out their dogs and not knowing where they are.

“All I’m asking them is that they be responsible for their dogs. If they let them out for a run, hang around and see where they’re going.

“There’s no use letting a dog out at 6 o’clock and at 8 o’clock you say ‘God, he never came back. Where is he?'”