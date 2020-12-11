KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow farmer stopped from slaughtering geese for Christmas
A compliance order has been issued to a Carlow farmer to stop him from slaughtering geese for Christmas.
A joint investigation by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, and Kilkenny County Council found the business was unsupervised and unregistered.
All food businesses must notify the authorities before they start operating.
A spokesperson for the FSAI confirmed the details to KCLR News and says they have no further comment.