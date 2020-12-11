Shop Carlow Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow farmer stopped from slaughtering geese for Christmas

All food businesses must notify the authorities before they start operating

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 11/12/2020

A compliance order has been issued to a Carlow farmer to stop him from slaughtering geese for Christmas.

A joint investigation by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Department of Agriculture, and Kilkenny County Council found the business was unsupervised and unregistered.

All food businesses must notify the authorities before they start operating.

A spokesperson for the FSAI confirmed the details to KCLR News and says they have no further comment.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 11/12/2020