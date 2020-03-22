Carlow Farmers Market set to introduce delivery service from next week

The popular Carlow Farmers Market is set to introduce a new delivery service.

With large social gatherings dwindling and increasing numbers around the Carlow region in voluntary isolation, organisers say the move is being made to help their more vulnerable customers.

They have already introduced handwashing stations at the Saturday market in Carlow town.

Stalls were also spaced out further apart than usual at the weekend and some traders have introduced new card payments including virtual payments through Revolut.

Those interested in availing of the service can text 087 9732008 to register, indicating their location and preferred products, or email the Carlow Farmers Market here.