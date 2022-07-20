Carlow fire crews dealt with another field blaze outside Bagenalstown on Tuesday evening

Fire crews in Carlow dealt with yet another blaze last night.

Units from Bagenalstown were alerted to a field on fire at Fenniscourt just after 7pm.

It followed a busy day for local firefighters with a grass fire on the Tullow road in the town earlier on Tuesday while members from Bunclody and Tullow dealt with an agricultural fire just outside Kildavin.

No injuries were reported following any of the incidents.