Carlow fire crews work through the night to tackle massive blaze

Fire crews from right across county Carlow have been working through the night to deal with a blaze at an industrial facility in Ballon.

The fire broke out at about 9.30pm and units from Tullow, Hackettstown, Carlow town and Bagenalstown were all tasked to assist.

Two crews remain at the scene this morning and locals can expect smoke in the area for some time while the damping down continues.

Nobody was injured in the incident but considerable damage has been done to a warehouse.