Carlow fire fighters tackle sixth incident of arson in Tullow in a week

Local firefighters had to put out another blaze in a field in Tullow on Monday night.

That’s the sixth incident of arson locally in the past week.

It’s understood this latest fire was started deliberately in a field near the local fire-station.

Nine firefighters spent a number of hours dealing with it.

Fire crews in the county were also called out to deal with another gorse-fire on Mount Leinster last Saturday night.

A fire-warning has been issued for this week.

🚨#FireWarning now in place 🔥 🟠 Condition Orange – high fire risk🟠 We have issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk. 🕛Warning in place until midday on Friday, April 29. — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) April 25, 2022



The Department of Agriculture says a status orange-level fire warning will remain in place until midday on Friday.

The forecast is for dry weather for the rest of the week and fire behaviour and rates of spread are likely to be influenced by lower daytime humidity levels and light to moderate wind speeds

You’re being urged not to attempt to intervene if a fire breaks out and should instead call emergency services.