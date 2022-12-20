KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Fire Service have had one of their busiest years on record
The Acting Chief officer says they are hoping that Christmas will be free of any major emergencies
Carlow fire service have had one of their busiest years on record.
The Acting Chief officer says they are hoping that Christmas will be free of any major emergencies.
Liam Carroll says crews across the county responded to several weather related incidents in 2022.
Hear his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: