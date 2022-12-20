KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace20/12/2022
Carlow fire crews attending scene on Tullow Street (Image credit @EmergencyTimes on Twitter)

Carlow fire service have had one of their busiest years on record.

The Acting Chief officer says they are hoping that Christmas will be free of any major emergencies.

Liam Carroll says crews across the county responded to several weather related incidents in 2022.

Liam Carroll says crews across the county responded to several weather related incidents in 2022.

