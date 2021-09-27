Carlow fire services battling blaze on Staplestown Road

Emergency services are battling a fire on the Staplestown Road in Carlow.

Two units of the fire brigade were called out to the blaze in a derelict building before four o’clock.

No injuries have been reported and the flames have been brought under control but not before the building was destroyed.

The road has been closed between Shamrock Plaza and the New Oak Estate Roundabout.

It is expected to be reopened shortly but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.