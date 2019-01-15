Carlow first responders shortlisted for Community & Council Awards

One local group has been declared a finalist for the All Ireland Community & Council Awards.

The event aims to highlight the work done within communities, to reward unsung heroes and recognise the contribution they’ve made as well as acknowledge achievements from local Community and County Councils, partnerships and projects that enhance everyday lives.

Over 150 nominations were received for the competition with more than 100 projects from 22 counties now set to do battle across 20 categories.

County Carlow Community First Responder Co-ordination Committee has been shortlist in the Best Community Based Initiative.