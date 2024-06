A fundraiser is to take place this Friday for a Carlow man who was injured abroad

Tom Eustace was in Italy where he had an accident which has left him in a coma with serious injuries.

Friends, team mates and family have yielded more than €180,000 to help with medical, rehabilitation and other outgoings.

This Friday at 3pm the Fighting Cocks GAA club are holding a fundraiser for Mr Eustace

Club Treasurer Niall Byrne spoke to our Martin Quilty