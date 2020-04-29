Carlow GAA say they won’t be commenting on four year ban for footballer Ray Walker

Carlow GAA says it will not be commenting for now on Ray Walkers four year ban for failing a drugs test.

The 35-year-old O’Hanrahan’s man denies deliberately taking any banned substances but he says he was taking some anti-inflamatories at the time of the test for a stomach problem.

He tested positive for meldonium in an out of competition drug test in February.

Ray says his football career is probably over after admitting failing the test but says he didn’t intentionally take any illegal substances.

He says he won’t be contesting the his ban because at the age of 35 he feels it’s better to just accept it and stop playing now.

Ray only returned to the Carlow County Panel last year but he also pointed out that he hadn’t been given any anti-doping training or education that might’ve help him avoid this situation.

He now says he’d just like to draw a line under the esisode.