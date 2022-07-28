Carlow Gardaí appeal for information on teenage boy missing from Tullow area

A teenage boy has been reported missing in Co Carlow.

Gardaí are looking for your help in tracing the whereabouts of Ciaran Brennan, who is missing from the Tullow area since Tuesday, 26th July 2022.



Ciaran is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes and when last seen, he was wearing a navy blue North Face tracksuit.



The 17 year old is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.



Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.