Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on the M9

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on the M9 in Carlow yesterday.

A man in his 50s was killed when the van he was driving crashed at about 3.30, southbound just before the Tinryland exit.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

That stretch of the motorway was closed for a time while a technical examination took place but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.