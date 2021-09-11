Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman stabbed on Friday

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to Friday afternoon’s stabbing in Carlow Town.

A woman in her 40s was taken from a house in the New Oak Estate area by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

A Garda spokesperson has told KCLR that the victim “received a number of lacerations to her body.”

However, her injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.