KCLR News

Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman stabbed on Friday

Photo of MaryAnn Vaughan MaryAnn Vaughan Send an email 11/09/2021

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to Friday afternoon’s stabbing in Carlow Town.

A woman in her 40s was taken from a house in the New Oak Estate area by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

A Garda spokesperson has told KCLR that the victim “received a number of lacerations to her body.”

However, her injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

Photo of MaryAnn Vaughan MaryAnn Vaughan Send an email 11/09/2021