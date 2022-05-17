Carlow Gardaí close section of Tullow Street as fire services tackle car blaze

Part of Tullow St in Carlow town has been closed off to traffic this morning as emergency services deal with a blaze.

It’s understood a car was driven into the front of a building and then subsequently caught fire as did the building- the Tanning Salon close to the Library.

The building was safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported but Gardaí and the Carlow Fire Services are still dealing with the incident.

Via @CarlowFire – ⚠️⚠️ROAD CLOSED⚠️⚠️

Tullow street in Carlow town currently closed following an incident. It is expected that Tullow street may remain closed for a number of hours

Please avoid the area until further notice @kclr96fm @Carlowlive1 @CWnationalist @allaboutcarlow pic.twitter.com/rORTHDqsoG — CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) May 17, 2022

A stretch of Tullow St is expected to remain closed for a number of hours this morning (Tuesday).

It’s likely to mean some traffic disruption around the town.

Stay tuned to KCLR news for the latest.