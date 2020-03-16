KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow gets two million euro funding boost for road developments
A number of projects will be carried out particularly in the Rathvilly and Tullow areas
Two million euro worth of road developments have been scheduled for Carlow this year.
A number of projects will be carried out particularly in the Rathvilly and Tullow area.
€700,000 worth of funding will be put into resurfacing the main square in Tullow town.
A proposal will also be put together in the coming weeks for the Tullow Relief Road.