KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow gets two million euro funding boost for road developments

A number of projects will be carried out particularly in the Rathvilly and Tullow areas

KCLR96FM News & Sport 16/03/2020

Two million euro worth of road developments have been scheduled for Carlow this year.

A number of projects will be carried out particularly in the Rathvilly and Tullow area.

€700,000 worth of funding will be put into resurfacing the main square in Tullow town.

A proposal will also be put together in the coming weeks for the Tullow Relief Road.

Close