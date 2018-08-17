Carlow girl getting cancer treatment in Texas has finally got the news she has been waiting for

A young Carlow woman who has been getting treatment in the US for a rare form of Cancer has finally got the news she has been waiting for.

After around 18 months of intensive treatments in Texas Shauntelle Tynan has been told she is cancer free with no active disease.

She hasn’t been well enough to travel home during that time but now that the news is better she has revealed plans to return to Carlow in October.

She will still have to travel back & forth to Texas every few months initially but her family say they have secured the best possible medical care in Ireland for her on her return.

Taking to Facebook Shan herself has thanked everyone who followed her journey and anyone who donated to help get her to the US for the care she needed.