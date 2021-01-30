Carlow GP says local patients are already expressing demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine

A local GP says she’s already seen huge demand for the new Covid vaccine at her practice.

The AstraZeneca jab was approved for use here yesterday, and is considered a gamechanger in accelerating the vaccine roll-out as it can be administered by pharmacists, dentists and GPs.

This is because it doesn’t need to be kept at extremely low temperatures like the Pfizer BioNTech version.

The first batch of the AstraZeneca doses are expected to arrive in Ireland in about 10 days’ time.

Carlow GP Paula Greally says many of her patients are already eager for it to be administered locally.

She’s determined to vaccinate as many people as possible now they have the resources to do it;

“We’ve already had a lot of phone calls from members of the public wondering when we’re going to get it in” she told The Way It Is. “We don’t know yet when we are going to get it exactly, there is still some controversy over the supply. But rest assured that once we do have it in, we will be giving it to priority groups as outlined by the government. We’re initially starting with those over 85, then those over 70. We will contact people and we’ll make sure they get vaccinated and we won’t leave anyone out.