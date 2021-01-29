EMA approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over 18s

The AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has been approved for use in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency gave it the green light this afternoon for use in people aged over 18.

It means it can be administered to all adults, despite German experts advising not to give the jab to those aged 65 or over.

It comes as the contract between the Commission and AstraZeneca has been published, as a row over supply continues.

It states that AstraZeneca should use it’s best reasonable effort to manufacture the vaccine at sites located within the EU, which for the purpose of the contract is to include the UK.