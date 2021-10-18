Carlow had country’s highest seven-day incidence rate of Covid-19 for second week in October

Carlow had the country’s highest seven-day incidence rate of Covid19 for the second week of October.

While the national average was 247 per 100,000 people, Carlow’s is at 481 after 274 cases were confirmed in the seven days leading to midnight on Thursday last (October 14)

Kilkenny’s rate was fourth-lowest at 172 after 171 positive tests during the same time frame.

The figures are detailed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It’s as seven patients with Coronavirus were being treated last night at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, after six admissions on Sunday, with one person still in the intensive care unit.

482 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals across the country this morning, an increase of 76 in the past 48 hours.

There are 74 patients in intensive care, up one over the same period.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has called on the public to hit the reset button and is urging those who’re unvaccinated to “do the right thing” and get a vaccine.

