Carlow has highest rate of adults with ambition to be online influencers

More people in Carlow aspire to be online influencers than most other counties.

That’s according to a new survey carried out by broadband company Pure Telecom.

It found 60% of adults in Carlow would like to be online influencers.

Along with Meath that was the highest level in the country – though more than half of those surveyed in neighbouring counties Wexford and Laois also expressed an interest in influencing.

Overall 48% of adults surveyed said they would like to have a job as an online influencer, either as their main source of income or in addition to their existing job.

The research also found that one-in-five people would choose recognition on social media over kudos from their boss.