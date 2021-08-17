Carlow is to finally get its own Heritage Officer

Carlow will finally have a Heritage Officer from September.

Up to now, it’s been one of two counties without such a post and several elected members have made calls for the matter to be addressed.

The post was advertised recently and today it’s been confirmed to KCLR news this lunchtime that the position has been filled with the successful candidate set to take up the role from the start of September.

Ahead of that confirmation, Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan on KCLR Live earlier had said “We’re in a good place that once the heritage officer is in place in Carlow, they will be able to tap into all of the really good community activities that are already taking place and to ensure that also, which is critically important, that they’re able to draw down grants for the heritage projects, our Department has increased significantly the Built Heritage Investment Scheme, the Historic Structures Fund, we’ve increased the resources to the Heritage Council to ensure that they can roll out their grants programmes and the Community Monuments Fund”.

