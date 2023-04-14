Carlow Kilkenny based Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan says US President Joe Biden’s speech to Oireachtas members didn’t disappoint

The US President’s speech didn’t disappoint, according to the government minister who’s based in the Carlow Kilkenny constitutency.

Joe Biden addressed the joint houses of the Oireachtas in Leinster House last night.

He’s travelling to Mayo today where there will be a big public appearance before he flies home to the states.

The speech in the Dáil Chamber was delayed by a couple of hours but Minister Malcolm Noonan says is was a massive occasion for everyone there.

Speaking to KCLR News just after the US president left the building – much later than scheduled – Minister Noonan says he managed to charm everyone there but added it’s wasn’t all just good natured camaraderie from President Biden.

He also feels inspired to continue the important work he’s doing in the government.