A locally based Senator is calling on the Government to urgently intervene to ensure the safety of Irish citizens illegally detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

Five people, including Independent TD Barry Heneghan, are being held after the vessel they were on as part of the Gaza aid flotilla was intercepted.

Organisers say three boats were stopped 220km from the Gaza coast early this morning and Tánaiste Simon Harris is understood to be awaiting an update from Ireland’s Ambassador to Israel, regarding the detention.

Social Democrats’ foreign affairs spokesperson Patricia Stephenson, who lives on the Carlow Kilkenny border, says the international community cannot continue to stand back and do nothing as Israeli forces kidnap innocent campaigners who have put themselves at risk to bring basic humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

She adds; “This latest incident comes just days after footage emerged of Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir mocking detained flotilla activists, branding them supporters of terrorists.

“What exactly is the Irish government going to do in the face of this latest threat to our citizens, especially when there are credible reports that they are being mistreated.

“There is no justification for any further delays to enacting the Occupied Territories Bill, which must not be watered down by excluding services from the legislation. In addition, the EU Commission must press ahead with proposed travel bans for extremist members of the Israeli government.

“Not content with slaughtering more than 60,000 Palestinians over the past two years, Israel is now blatantly breaching the human rights of citizens from multiple countries as the rest of the world watches on helplessly.”