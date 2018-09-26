Carlow/Kilkenny Chief Superintendent says ultimate goal is to get Gardaí on the ground across the division

The Chief Garda Superintendent for the Kilkenny/Carlow Division says he cannot be satisfied that people feel safe until he sees more Gardaí on the beat.

Dominic Hayes was addressing a crowd at a Joint Policing Committee meeting in Urlingford this week where one of the main issues raised by locals was the lack of a Garda presence.

Speaking to KCLR News, Chief Superintendent Hayes said the resources just aren’t there at the moment to put Gardai in every community, but he admitted it is his ultimate goal.

He said he sees ‘an old style policing coming back where we can invest in resources in the community’ and outlined his vision for ‘better visibility’ and ‘better engagement’ with people in all of the communities.