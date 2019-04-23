Carlow & Kilkenny communities urged to register for Street Feast ahead of Friday deadline

Communities across Carlow and Kilkenny are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s Street Feast.

Last year there were 28 community groups in Kilkenny involved, and 15 in Carlow.

The idea is to bring people together to share food and conversation.

Registrations close this Friday with the events all happening on Sunday the 5th of May.

Margaret Whelan from Kilkenny Public Participation Network says it coincides with the National Big Hello weekend and is a lovely occasion to be a part of.