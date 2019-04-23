KCLR Election Coverage
Carlow & Kilkenny communities urged to register for Street Feast ahead of Friday deadline

LAUNCH OF STREET FEAST 2019 & 10TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS. Pictured are voluntears as they launch today Registrations for Street Feast 2019 opened today with the announcement of Sunday 5th May as national Street Feast Day. This year sees the 10th birthday of one of the most successful community initiatives in Ireland with over 120,000 people celebrating Street Feast last year. Street Feast 2019 is looking to build on the 1,344 feasts organised nationwide in 2018 and increase it to at least 1500. Now taking place as part of the inaugural National Community Weekend hosted by the Department of Rural & Community Development, registration for Street Feast is free and organisers can qualify for a grant from their local County Council. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Communities across Carlow and Kilkenny are being encouraged to get involved in this year’s Street Feast.

Last year there were 28 community groups in Kilkenny involved, and 15 in Carlow.

The idea is to bring people together to share food and conversation.

Registrations close this Friday with the events all happening on Sunday the 5th of May.

Margaret Whelan from Kilkenny Public Participation Network says it coincides with the National Big Hello weekend and is a lovely occasion to be a part of.

