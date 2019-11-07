Carlow & Kilkenny county councils coming together to plan for future on both sides of the Barrow

Locals in Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch are being asked to come to a public meeting tonight ahead of a historic joint initiative between Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils.

The two local authorities are setting up a joint Local Area Plan for future developments on both sides of the River Barrow for the next six years.

Submissions and suggestions are being sought from the public and will be discussed at the meeting in the Hub this evening at 7.30pm.



Kilkenny Cathaoirleach Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says this is a unique collaboration and a chance not to be missed for locals.

Carlow Councillor Willie Quinn is keen that locals from the Tinnahinch side attend the meeting because he that side of the Barrow has missed out in the past.