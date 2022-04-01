Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD concerned over lack of direction in Government in dealing with Ukrainian refugee crisis

TD John McGuinness says he hasn’t pledged to take Ukrainian refugees into his home.

The Carlow-Kilkenny Fianna Fail TD says its because the government hasn’t got enough of a plan yet to put the services in place that people seeking shelter here from the war will need.

More than 15,000 have already arrived into the country with many staying with families or in emergency accommodation in local hotels.

The figure is expected to be over 20,000 by the end of this week.

Fianna Fail Deputy McGuinness says it’s not clear at this stage that we’re doing enough to prepare properly to help displaced Ukrainians who so badly need our help:

“You want to support them and make them feel safe in this country. But, from what I have seen to date ,there is a lack of direction in how the refugees are going to be looked after”