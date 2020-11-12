Carlow Kilkenny Gardaí warn of rental scams after a number of incidents in the South East

Gardai are warning people across Carlow and Kilkenny to be wary of rental scams after a number of incidents took place in the South East last week.

One person lost a substantial amount of money recently after they viewed a house online.

They then transferred a deposit and a months’ rent to a bank account after they were advised that they would get a refund if they were not satisfied but they can no longer get in touch with the landlord.

Gardaí say these scams fall into three categories such as the scammer claims to be out of the country, or they’re living at the property and show a number of people around but disappear when they’ve been given a deposit from several people or the transaction appears normal until the renter finds the keys don’t work and they’ve disappeared.

They’re advising those looking to rent, that they should ideally only do business with established bona fide rental agencies, you should always meet a prospective landlord in the accommodation to be rented, ask for identification and take a photo of this on your phone.

You’re also calling on you to use a cheque or bank draft and keep copies of receipts of payment and any correspondence.

You should also ensure the keys fit by opening and locking a door and sign a rental contract before you pay a deposit.