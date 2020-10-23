Carlow & Kilkenny girls selected for Irish Women in Harmony tween choir

Two young local talents have been chosen to be part of the Irish Women in Harmony tween choir.

11 year old Aurora McIntosh from Borris in Co Carlow and Enya Cox, a student at the Alize School of Singing in Kilkenny, will both feature on the new Christmas single.

They’re among 18 to be picked out of the thousands who applied across the country.

While other locals Ruby & Heidi Millea made the top 50.