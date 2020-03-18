Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan hoping for National Government

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are meeting for the first of three days of policy talks today.

But it’s still unclear when a new government may be formed as the country grapples with the coronavirus.

The Greens are still pushing for a national Government.

Local Deputy Malcolm Noonan says he hopes it is an option.

The slow dance around a government continues and it’s expected much of the talk today will relate to the response to the Coronavirus, rather than policy negotiations.

The numbers are tricky as even a Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil coalition wouldn’t have the seats needed for a majority

They’re eight seats short and the Greens are refusing to engage in government formation talks.

They instead want a government of national unity.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are going to look at making up the numbers with Independent TDs.

But there is some argument for not changing a government while the Coronavirus crisis is ongoing as this is not the best time to be changing ministers in key positions.

The Coronavirus has made the process of forming a government even more uncertain as these talks start