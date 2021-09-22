Carlow Kilkenny grouping outline their delight at winning at the Health Service Excellence Awards

A local grouping has been outlining delight at winning a national award.

We recently told on KCLR News how Carlow and Kilkenny had some success at the Health Service Excellence Awards (read that here).

Among the victors was the Traveller Health Working Group at St Luke’s General which was declared tops out of 104 entries for Improving Patient Experience.

Paula Power is the project lead and Director of Midwifery at the hospital, Zoe Doheny is regional coordinator for Traveller Health and Traveller Mental Health Liaison Nurse and Josie Cash is a Traveller Primary Health Care Worker.

All joined our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is last evening – listen back to their chat here: