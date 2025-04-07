“This is a fantastic milestone for older people in Kilkenny”- so says Majella Cunningham, the HSE operational lead for ICPOP.

It comes as the Carlow/Kilkenny Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons (ICPOP) team welcomed their first patients this morning into their new Kilkenny home.

Spanning 1,014 square metres, Oriel House, located in Loughboy, Kilkenny, is now the dedicated Older Persons Hub for the Carlow and Kilkenny areas.

The state of the art facility has been purpose built over two floors and has been designed to the highest standards as a medical and therapy centre.

One of the first patients at the facility, Helen, told KCLR how about her experience at the new centre.

“Well it means an awful lot, because I’m not from Kilkenny, and I had nowhere to go or anything, until I heard about it, and I came once, and I met the staff in the old building about a week ago, and everybody was so helpful and so kind, but when I arrived at Oriel House today, I mean its like a hotel, its gorgeous.”