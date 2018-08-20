KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow & Kilkenny parents are paying (on average) €670-715 a month on childcare
Serious investment is needed in childcare in this country.
So says local Sinn Fein Deputy Kathleen Funchion in response to a new survey which shows a significant hike in costs over the past 5 years.
The average price per month being paid by parents in Kilkenny to have their child minded in a creche full time is now €715 and its nearly €670 in Carlow.
Deputy Funchion says it needs to be seen as an important public service.