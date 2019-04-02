Carlow Kilkenny PNA ambulance personnel on 5th strike day

A number of ambulance personnel in Carlow and Kilkenny are starting their fifth day of strike action today.

Members belonging to the PNA trade union are campaigning for the right to join and be represented by that union and have it recognised by the HSE.

500 ambulance branch members nationally are taking part today including paramedics, advanced paramedics, and EMT’s.

Speaking to KCLR News, the union’s General Secretary Peter Hughes says the HSE have refused to engage with them.