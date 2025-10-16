Ireland’s leading the way when it comes to involving children and young people in our discussions on climate and nature.

That’s according to locally based Senator Malcolm Noonan who’s in Geneva this week to speak at a United Nations forum.

He was invited to address the conference on the rights of nature and to speak on his own experience developing Children’s and Young People’s Assembly on Biodiversity Loss.

He spoke to KCLR News from Geneva;

