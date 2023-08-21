Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion believes the electoral boundary review will see the area she represents split into two separate constituencies

We’ll find out in less than a fortnight what the future holds for the shape of the Carlow Kilkenny political constituency.

There must be one TD for every 20 to 30,000 people in Ireland and with the population rising, locally by 6%, it means the country could see 20 more elected in the next General Election.

That’s expected to create a shift in the electoral makeup locally with a number of possibilities.

Our Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion says the boundary review which is due out on the 30th of August will likely see a divide between our two counties:

“What we’ve seen with population increases I would imagine that it would now be split into two separate constituencies, one three-seater in Kilkenny and one three-seater in Carlow”.

She adds “There’s sortof a mix of views on that; first of all I do think it’s really good and really positive for each county as much as possible to have their own representation, to be really representative of areas and their views it’s important that there’s equal representation”.