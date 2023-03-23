Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion “devastated” to have lost Dáil vote on Eviction Ban

Carlow Kilkenny’s Sinn Fein TD says she’s devastated to have lost a Dáil vote on the Eviction Ban.

The Government’s amended counter-motion was passed by 83 votes to 68 with the help of some independents even though The Green’s Neasa Hourigan went against the whip – she was suspended last night from her party for 15 months for that.

The four local coalition deputies were all in the Dáil chamber for the vote and supported the government motion.

Kathleen Funchion told KCLR that she’s calling on them to explain themselves and explain to those locally whose notices to quit will take effect from next month.

She added that she’s taken the defeat particularly hard.

Meanwhile, Labour will this morning table a no confidence motion in the Government which will be debated and voted on in the Dáil next week.