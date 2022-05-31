Carlow & Kilkenny sports clubs to share in €350,000 funding
There’s some good news today for nine local clubs with funding approved under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.
Almost €350,000 has been approved between them.
Carlow is getting the lion’s share of the funding announcement today with more than €227,000 coming to five clubs across the county.
Two soccer clubs – St Pats Boys and Bagenalstown AFC are getting grants to upgrade their facilities while Fighting Cocks Gaelic football club will avail of funding to help with a walkway and fencing.
The Leighlin Parish sports grounds have been approved money for phase two of their all-weather facilities and St Laurence O’Toole’s athletics club is also getting funds for upgrade works.
In Kilkenny just over €120,000 is granted for four clubs – two soccer clubs had their applications approved – River Rangers and Spa United.
While Callan Golf club have been given the green light to draw down €80,000 for their drainage plans at the course.
And money has also been approved for a ball wall at Cloneen Hurling club in the north of the county.