Carlow-Kilkenny TD demands answers over Dáil printer debacle

A local member of the Public Accounts Committee is demanding answers as to how the debacle around the Dáil printer was allowed to happen.

A report by Peter Finnegan, Clerk of the Dáil, found that the cost of buying and installing the machine is now 1.8 million euro.

Carlow/Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward says when Mr Finnegan was questioned by PAC last Thursday, no real answers were given.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Aylward says its complete nonsense and ‘someone has to take responsibility for what’s going on’.