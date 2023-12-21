Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor’s reminding those experiencing domestic, sexual or gender based violence ‘You are not alone’

You’re not alone.

That’s the message from local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to those experiencing domestic, sexual or gender-based violence.

Her comments are in response to Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s launched a campaign to raise awareness on pathways to safety and supports.

The ‘Always Here’ initiative is bidding to encourage people to reach out for help and to report what’s happening or has happened to them.

Christmas is a time when such reports can escalate.

Minister McEntee says; “Sadly, the risk of domestic violence can increase over the Christmas period, and I am conscious for people in abusive situations that the worry of reduced availability of trusted professionals and support services can cause increased stress.

“I want to assure victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence that they are not alone. Help and support is always available, including during the Christmas period.

“An Garda Síochána, the Courts Service and other services, including the vital supports provided by our community and voluntary sector, are always here for you including during Christmas, and when you ask for help, you will be heard.”

A new website, Alwayshere.ie, has also been launched which provides advice and information on available supports.

Minister McEntee added; “The development of this campaign has included significant input from those on the frontline supporting victims of these heinous crimes, including state and non-state organisations.

“What has come through loud and clear in those discussions is that we, as a society, are determined that that there is zero tolerance for domestic and sexual violence and we, as a society, stand with the victims of these awful crimes. There will be no let-up in our efforts to tackle domestic and sexual violence, and to see justice served to perpetrators and for victims.”

KCLR News’ Angela Doyle Stuart has been getting the reaction of Carlow Kilkenny FF TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor – hear that here;