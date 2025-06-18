The call for essential works on the N25 has again been raised in the houses of the Oireachtas.

600 people turned out for a public meeting at the Rhu Glenn Hotel in Slieverue on Monday night where concerns for safety issues, in particular along the 9km stretch between Glenmore and Waterford city, were outlined.

Attendees were told about €2million in funding was going to be made available next year for elements of the route upgrade.

Last evening in the Dáil during a discussion on the Finance Bill, Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness had a number of appeals in relation to the progression of the project;

While in the Seanad, Senator Cathal Byrne too raised the issued.