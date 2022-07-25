Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan among Fine Gael members saying farmers cannot continue to be blamed for the country’s carbon emissions.

A local Dáil Deputy is among a group of Fine Gael TDs and Senators who say ‘finger pointing’ at the agriculture industry, could impact the country’s reputation as a sustainable food producer.

Carlow Kilkenny Deputy John Paul Phelan along with David Stanton, Charlie Flanagan, Paul Kehoe and Senators John Cummins and Garret Ahearn, have issued a statement on the planned carbon emission cuts to the sector.

They’re claiming a ‘false narrative’ is putting all of the blame on farmers.

It comes as talks are continuing this week on the cuts, with question marks over whether it will be in the order of 22%, or 30%.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan says they’re not looking for agriculture to be exempt from the cuts.

“We are seeking that it would be at a level that can be achieveable for farmers but also be a significant reduction. So anything up to 24 or 25% in agricultural emissions”