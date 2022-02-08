Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion demands urgent response from Government on domestic violence issues

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion says women and children fleeing domestic violence are being failed.

The local Deputy was responding to the broadcast on Monday night of RTE Investigates ‘Domestic Violence-A year of Crisis’.

The programme featured personal stories from women and children that Deputy Funchion says “cannot be ignored and warrant an immediate response from Government”.

It also looked at the vital role refuges play in protecting women and children and highlighted how Carlow is one of nine counties that has no women’s refuge.

As Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth Deputy Funchion is calling on the Children’s Minister to act on the findings of the programme without delay:

“Women and children fleeing domestic violence deserve the highest level of care and support possible. We are failing them.

She says Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed to her last week that he is due to publish a review of Domestic Violence spaces that has been carried out by Tusla:

“This needs to be published immediately along with the Minister’s plan to increase refuge spaces and provide every county with a domestic violence refuge”









