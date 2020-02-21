Carlow-Kilkenny TD says all elected members should be part of discussions to form new Government

“There is no member of this house that can be proud of where we stand today”.

The words of Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness as he expressed his frustration at the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil yesterday.

It was adjourned until March 5th but Deputy McGuinness said there was no reason for that and no reason as to why all members of the house should not be part of the talks to form a new Government.

“I see every reason why we should be debating it, because it’s not good enough that at the end of some discussions, that are normally held closely with a few, and behind closed doors, that we would have the outcome presented to us”

He said all members of the house should have an input into that outcome.