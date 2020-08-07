Carlow Kilkenny TD says plans are in place for the music industry

A local minister says the government is working on ways to resurrect the music industry.

The sector reacted with outrage recently over comments by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys that people on the PUP should be trying to retrain to find other jobs.

But Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan – who’s well known in Kilkenny as a musician himself – says plans are being made to bring back live gigs:

“At a high level, I know that my colleague Catherine Martin is working with the music industry around the potential recovery of the sector. Now I’m talking about some of the medium-sized promoters, MPI and those. There are plans in place to try and see if we can bring some of the live gigs back.”