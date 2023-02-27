Carlow-Kilkenny TD urges local parents to make submissions on review of provision of education for children with special needs

A public meeting goes ahead in Carlow today to discuss the provision of education for children with special needs.

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is holding the meeting ahead of the Department of Educations review of the Education for Persons with Special Educational Needs Act.

The meeting is taking place at 7pm today in the New Oak Community Centre.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says its about inclusion education:

“There’s huge issues in special needs assistants, in transport services, in resourcing, language and therapy. There’s so much more that we need to change”.

She says the review is open to public submissions and she’s urging locals to do so ahead of the closing date on the 3rd of March.

“Parents or guardians or staff or students can make a submission. I would ask that as many people as possible make submissions”