Carlow Kilkenny TD warns local businesses will struggle if Covid-19 restrictions are tightened

A local TD is warning that many businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny will struggle to reopen if they’re placed under tight restrictions like we’re seeing in Dublin (read about the capital’s fate here).

Fianna Fail’s John Mc Guinness says the government need to have funding in place if they close businesses under Level 3.

His comments came as he chatted with our Edward Hayden on The Saturday Show which was live from Goods of Kilkenny.

Deputy McGuinness also spoke about the importance of supporting local businesses and outlined how he, and those he meets, have been impacted by the pandemic as well as how he believes Ireland has handled things to date. He touched too on the recent Leaving Certificate results and even quipped about cooking and bra fitting among other topics across the twenty-minute interview.

Listen back here: